Missing teen in Ithaca found safe

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police say they found a missing teen with Autism who had gone missing Thursday afternoon.

Shawna Reese, 15, was found overnight walking in the city. She was taken to St. John’s Community Center who contacted police. Ithaca Police say she was safe and unharmed.

