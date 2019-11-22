Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Missing teen in Ithaca found safe

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police say they found a missing teen with Autism who had gone missing Thursday afternoon.

Shawna Reese, 15, was found overnight walking in the city. She was taken to St. John’s Community Center who contacted police. Ithaca Police say she was safe and unharmed.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected