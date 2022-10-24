TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old has died and a 14-year-old was taken to Upstate University after a deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle, New York State Trooper Jack Keller tells NewsChannel 9.

911 dispatchers tell us the crash happened on Monday evening just before 8 p.m. on October 24 at the intersection of Le Moyne Ave and Factory Ave.

The 16-year-old was driving a motorcycle when he pulled out in front of a car heading south on Factory Ave traveling east on Le Moyne Ave. He failed to stop at a red light when he made contact with the passenger side and front hood of a car and both he and the 14-year-old passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead and the 14-year-old passenger is at Upstate with severe facial injuries unable to talk.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.