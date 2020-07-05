Teenager shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager is in the hospital Sunday after he was shot in the leg.
According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 800 block of Park Ave., near Frazer Middle School, at approximately 12:54 Sunday afternoon for reports of a shooting with injuries.
When officers arrived, they were met with a 17-year-old who had been shot in the leg. The victim was then transferred to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Multiple bullet casings were also located at the scene.
Police say the investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-422-5222.
