Temperatures are high, and vendors at the New York State Fair are working to stay cool

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There was no escaping the heat at the New York State Fair on Wednesday.

Cooling shelters and cooling fans could be found throughout the fairgrounds to help keep fairgoers cool. However, when it comes to state fair workers trying to stay cool, its a different story.

Chris Bagato, owner of Nancy’s Fried Dough and Concessions, based out of Rochester tells NewsChannel 9 its even hotter behind the counter, especially cooking on the grill.

“The air temperature is about 120 degrees in our area,” said Bagnato.

Bagnato’s stand opens at 11 a.m. and doesn’t close until 10 p.m. During that time, the grill is almost never turned off, which is why he is making sure his employees are taking all precautions to stay safe.

“Extra breaks, a lot of water, a lot of fans blowing to keep the circulation going,” he said.

And right next door is freshly squeezed lemonade, which Bagnato says his employees can fuel up on.