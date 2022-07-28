SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Our weather becomes much quieter heading toward the weekend. Details are below.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The weather looks nice and quiet Thursday overnight with some clouds developing ahead of the next cold front. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Yet another fast moving cold front slides through Friday morning/midday with a few spotty showers possible, but it turns drier with more breaks of sun later Friday afternoon. A nice breeze, slightly cooler and less humid air returns behind the cold front to round out the week.

Highs on Friday should make the low 80s.

WEEKEND:

Overall, the weekend over Central New York is looking nice as we get ready to usher July out.

As the weekend starts, watch for some sneaky lake effect clouds. The Lake Ontario temperature is now roughly in the low to mid 70s and it takes only a bit of cool air aloft and a northwesterly wind this time of year to bring the clouds inland toward Syracuse. There could even be a morning sprinkle.

Thankfully, by midday the lake clouds are breaking up and we end mostly sunny. Even with those sunny skies the last half of the day we may not reach 80 degrees. That would be the first time since July 9th that’s happened!

High pressure takes hold for the end of the weekend, so we expect more sun more sunshine Sunday and temperatures that rise back into the 80s.

This is all great news for all the summer festivals, including the Arts and Crafts Festival in Syracuse and Harborfest taking place in Oswego!