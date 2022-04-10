SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a cool weekend, we are in store for a warming trend to start the upcoming week.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure crests overhead and sets the stage for a chilly and at least somewhat frosty night Sunday night. Many will have to use the ice scraper on their car heading out to work in the morning.

Lows drop into the upper 20s to around 30 but some of the normally cold spots end up in the mid 20s.

MONDAY:

We start with sunshine Monday courtesy of high pressure, but clouds do increase in the afternoon with a shower or two possible towards sunset.

All in all, it’s not a bad day, and it’s milder too (even after the frosty start) with highs well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sunshine.

TUESDAY:

While showers are most numerous overnight Monday while you sleep, shower or two may be around to start Tuesday as a frontal system slides away to our east. High pressure and drier air should clear us out quickly in the morning, so we turn out mostly sunny.

Highs warm into the low 60s Tuesday afternoon.

MIDWEEK:

Even warmer weather seems destined for central New York come the middle of next week. Temperatures are well into the 60s on Wednesday and we could even end up touching 70 degrees. If not Wednesday then more likely Thursday.

The warmth, however, comes at a cost as there will be some showers and storms around for both Wednesday and Thursday.