SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) It was a summery Tuesday, but a much cooler change is just around the corner. The details below.

Nice & balmy through Wednesday morning & then…

We felt highs warm well into the 70s to around 80 on Tuesday across CNY under plenty of smoke filtered sunshine compliments of the Canadian wildfires.

Everyone in CNY finally gets a chance at some showers Wednesday. A backdoor cold front is going to move through with a few showers after 9 or 10 am Wednesday, but it’s not the rain we’ll notice the most…

Showers to sun & a fall feel mid to late week

While we’ll see a little bit of rain from the backdoor cold front, you’ll really notice the drop temperatures, and chilly breeze Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday morning will start in the 60s to near 70, but then fall into the 50s for much of the afternoon with a chilly breeze kicking up!

Temperatures could even drop cold enough for patchy frost to form for parts of CNY. The greatest threat of frost are for our typical colder outlying areas south and east of Syracuse.

Behind the front, a Canadian area of high pressure builds in to round out the week and keep it dry and sunny, but cool again.

Highs Thursday struggle to make the low 60s with a cool breeze, despite a good deal of sun.

Come Friday it is still a touch cool, but a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Can we keep the nice weather rolling into the Memorial Day weekend? It’s still looking good right now but stay tuned for updates.