Temporary lane closure on W. Fayette Street in Syracuse for paving begins Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A road reconstruction project on West Fayette Street will take place beginning Monday, according to Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

Crews will start milling and paving on West Fayette from South Geddes Street to West Wilbur Avenue.

Paving and striping will occur when milling is complete.

The project is expected to continue through the end of the week and temporary lane closures will occur.

Detours will be marked. Actual project start dates and time frames are contingent on favorable weather.