SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The lake effect is done, and we are gradually warming up each day that passes the rest of this week to close out 2022.

Snow chances low next 7 days:

A clipper system that brought some very light snow to the North Country this morning is moving out. After today there’s really no snow in our forecast for a week or more!

For the rest of the night skies remain variably cloudy as we drop close to the freezing mark.

Last week of 2022 turns milder:

Each day warms up a little bit more through Friday. By Friday afternoon we could be flirting with low 50s! The normal high temperature this time of year is in the mid 30s so we will be running above normal in the temperature department.

While there will be times of clouds both Thursday and Friday there should be some sunshine as well. The best chance for sun Thursday is during the first half of the day while Friday’s chances for sun peak in the afternoon.

The next chance of any significant precipitation (almost certainly falling in the form of rain) does not look to arrive in CNY until maybe later Friday night/Saturday (New Year’s Eve Day). This is as a weakening cold front tries to move through the region.

If you have New Year’s Eve travelling to do there is certainly no wintry precipitation to deal with. Rain is the favored precipitation type and with temperatures staying well above freezing (and likely in the 40s overnight) there is no threat for icing.

The temperatures for the first couple of days of 2023 do back off a bit but temperatures are still quite a bit above normal for Sunday and Monday.

Stay tuned for updates on the milder changes ahead.