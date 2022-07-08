(WSYR-TV) — Did you know that 50% of the U.S. population drinks coffee? Those folks are in luck, too, as an observational study found that coffee drinkers appear to live longer!

While Dunkin’ and Starbucks aren’t horrible places to get beans, Central New York has plenty of other locations where you can support a local business and get a superb quality product. A recent Reddit post discussed some of the great options that Central New Yorkers can try, and we’ve compiled some of their choices here!

1. SkyTop Coffee – Manlius

SkyTop Coffee says on their website that they roast their coffees to be smooth and sweet: “Our process allows for the natural sugars within the coffee to caramelize, which brings out an abundance of complex flavors and aromas.” They also share that they source only organic simple origin and ethically fair traded coffees.

One of their roasts, Peru San Ignacio Calazobo Lot 2 FTO, was named one of Coffee Review’s Top 30 Coffees of 2020, earning 93 out of 100 points. Cup of Excellence also named their Peru Gesha roast one of 2022’s best.

The café is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. They open at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and close at the same time.

If you don’t have a chance to check out any of their roasts at their 119 West Seneca St. store in Manlius, their website also says you can get their beans delivered!

2. Salt City Coffee – Syracuse

Salt City Coffee started as the owner’s hobby and evolved into a business. Today, they offer wholesale and freshly roasted coffee drinks at their three locations — or “neighborhood gathering spaces,” as they call them on their website. Popular roasts include the Syracuse Blend, the Costa Rica Café Vida, the Ethiopia Limu Natural Process, and the Sumatra Garmindo.

A Google review by Deborah B. says that her experience at Salt City Coffee is “literally amazing every single time!!!!”

The location at 484 S Salina St. in the Salt City Bar is a coffee shop and cocktail bar. The coffee shop is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the cocktail bar is open from 11 a.m. until “late.”

720 University Ave. is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The original location at 509 W Onondaga St. is the home to the roastery supplies. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

You can also find their goods at Soleil Café in Fayetteville!

Salt City Coffee closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic but opened its window!

3. Recess Coffee – Syracuse

Recess Coffee started locally roasting coffee in 2007 and has since been a staple of the Syracuse community. Their website shares that they source all of their fair-trade beans directly from farms with sustainability and ethical practices. They roast everything in their custom production facility with a dedicated team.

Flavors include Westcott Blend, an African and Indonesian bean mix, and Campfire Blend, a sweet-and-smoky mix of different coffees.

You can buy beans at any of their locations or at Wegmans. Their Westcott location at 110 Harvard Pl. is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Their Downtown Syracuse location at 110 Montgomery St. is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday and open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Tipperary Hill location is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

The company also purchased Cook’s Coffee, another Syracuse-based company, in May.

4. Milk House Roastery – Marcellus

Milk House Roastery sources their beans from family farms from around the world. They also share on their website that they match their roasts to the beans’ origins and climate conditions to bring out their unique flavor profile. The roastery also uses the coffee cupping tasting practice to evaluate their flavors to perfection.

Some of their current beans include Ethiopia Yirgacheffe, Nicaragua Jinotega, and Tanzania Peaberry Northern Plus. The roastery also offers a coffee subscription.

Milk House Roastery was featured on Carrie Lazarus’ Extraordinary Places special, which you can watch below.

The roastery is located at 4654 N.W. Townline Rd. in Marcellus. They’re open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

5. Hyman Smith Coffee – Syracuse

Did you know that Smith Restaurant Supply has their own line of specialty coffee? The Smith Restaurant Supply runs Hyman Smith Coffee and their website claims that they have Central New York’s largest selection of the world’s finest arabica coffee beans and are roasted fresh daily. The company has been roasting beans for over 30 years and supplies coffee to several Central New York locations.

Flavors include the medium and light roast Breakfast Favorite, the robust Erie Canal Blend, and the balanced and full-bodied VIP Home Blend. Since the business is run through Smith Restaurant Supply, you can also get everything you need to brew the perfect cup, including beverage servers, grinders, presses, scoops, and decanters.

Smith Restaurant Supply and Hyman Smith Coffee recently moved from their Downtown Syracuse location to a spot on Erie Boulevard East, across from Texas Roadhouse. You can check out their shop weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Their old location will become luxury apartments.

6. Shamballa Café – Baldwinsville

Shamballa Café owner Emmet Simpson personally roasts the beans at their shop to guarantee the roast quality, according to the Shamballa Café website.

Some of their popular roasts include their Costa Rican medium roast with floral and fruity notes, a Brazilian medium roast with notes of cream and cashew, and a Tanzanian Peaberry medium roast with hints of black tea, caramel, and grapefruit.

The café is open Tuesday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the heart of Baldwinsville at 7 Genesee St.

How to easily make cold brew coffee

7. The Cracked Bean Roastery – Syracuse

The Cracked Bean Roastery says on their website that they roast their coffee in small batches to ensure freshness. The Cracked Bean Team started their quest to perfect the best roast flavor by testing every small coffee shop on California Route 1 and brought that knowledge to Central New York!

The roastery partners with numerous Central New York businesses like Alveare Salon, The Brewster Inn, Caffe Rustica, Darwin on Clinton, and Green Hills Farms.

The Cracked Bean Roastery also supports local schools with special blends, like the flavorful Buzzing Hornets blend for Fayetteville-Manlius, the fortifying Midknight Blend for Henninger High School, and the energizing Bear County Blend for Chittenango.

The roastery is open at 2384 James St. every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8. Peaks Coffee Company – Syracuse

Peaks Coffee Company shares that they buy sustainably sourced beans in small quantities from growing countries. Their website says that they have a small team and only one roaster, but have still met many of their bean farmers abroad.

Peaks Coffee Company has a variety of roasts that you can purchase in their store at 1200 East Genesee Street. Flavors include the Colombia Aponte Village with papaya, green apple candy, and brownie batter, the chocolatey and dark-fruited Trailblazer, and the Ethiopia West Ari, a roast with hibiscus, grapefruit, and raw sugar.

Peaks Coffee Company is closed on Monday and Tuesday. They are open on Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you want to try them out, you’ll have to wait until July 13 as they’re currently on summer break!

The front of Peaks Coffee Company

9. Stickboy Coffee – Baldwinsville

Stickboy Coffee is a Baldwinsville-based operation that roasts beans in small batches using only top grade green Arabica beans, according to their website. They offer a variety of roasts in simple flavors like chocolate and orange, and feature super-caffeinated roasts like Wake The Dead.

Stickboy Coffee also prides themselves on their commitment to sustainability, focusing on recycled products and using fewer materials. Their website shares that they’ve saved 342 trees from being cut down and over 135,000 gallons of water by just using recycled paper.

Stickboy Coffee operates out of Baldwinsville and doesn’t have a formal store front, but does sell beans at some retail outlets. You can buy all of their flavors online.

10. The Kind Coffee Company – Syracuse

The Kind Coffee Company reports on their Facebook page that they don’t sell beans over a day old.

The quirky shop doesn’t have a website, but reviewers can’t get enough of it. “Best coffee in town, full stop. Roasted right before you drink it. I hope Doug and his pup are there for a long time,” says Rochette Withers on Facebook.

A Google reviewer shared a story about how they stopped by on during a trip back to Rochester and didn’t realize that they only accept cash. However, the owner, Doug, still poured the traveler a fresh cup of coffee and gave them a 1/4 lb. bag of Jamaican Blue Mountain, all on the faith that they might return to pay one day. “… one of the best, most memorable coffee experiences I have had. It’s worth a visit, if for nothing else but to meet Doug,” the reviewer, scuber98, shared. “By the way, I did stop back and pay!”

The Kind Coffee Company opens at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and closes at 3 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. They’re open a little bit longer on Friday and close at 4:30 p.m.

Enjoyed this list? Check out some other articles highlighting Central New York!