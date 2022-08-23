SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Associated Press projected incumbent Congresswoman Claudia Tenney the winner of the Republican Primary for the newly drawn 24th Congressional District

Tenney had a nearly 3,000-vote lead over Mario Fratto. George Phillips is a distant third in the race.

Tenney, who also has the Conservative Party endorsement will face Democrat Steven Holden in the November election.

The newly drawn district stretches from Jefferson County to Niagara County.

Tenney currently represents New York’s 22nd Congressional District which includes the Mohawk Valley and parts of the Southern Tier. She does not currently live in the district she’s running to represent.