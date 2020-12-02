Tenney campaign wants judge to order elections officials to certify results that show her the winner

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a motion filed in State Supreme Court in Oswego, attorneys for Republican candidate Claudia Tenney asked a judge to direct the boards of elections in the eight counties that make up the 22nd Congressional District to certify the results provided to the court on Monday November 30.

Those tallies of all votes give Tenney a 12-vote lead.

The Brindisi campaign also filed motions, justice Scott DelConte to order officials from all eight boards of elections to bring whatever records they have of ballots objected to by Brindisi representatives to a court hearing next week.

Tuesday, the Chenango County Attorney notified the court that elections officials there had discovered 55 early voting ballots that had not yet been counted. The attorney told the court he had instructed the board of elections not to open the ballots and would await instruction from the court. There has been no response from the court on that matter.

On election night, Tenney held a lead of more than 28,000 votes. But absentees heavily favored Brindisi. Both candidates have brought the election to court as each camp has challenged hundreds of ballots.

The district covers all or parts of Madison, Oswego, Oneida, Herkimer, Cortland, Chenango, Broome, and Tioga counties.