Newsmakers with Dan Cummings; talking coronavirus and the impact on the health care system
Tesla to reopen Buffalo plant ‘as soon as humanly possible’ to produce ventilators

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Wednesday, Elon Musk indicated Tesla’s Buffalo plant is going to reopen for ventilator production.

In a tweet, Musk says Giga New York will reopen “as soon as humanly possible.”

Musk adds that they’re willing to do anything in their power to help the citizens of New York.

This is part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the state that has more than 30,000 confirmed cases.

