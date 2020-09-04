Test results show no new COVID-19 cases at Ernie Davis Hall on SU’s campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University received the test results from residents and staff of Ernie Davis Hall on Friday and announced that there were no new positive cases.

As a result, residents in the hall have been allowed to leave quarantine and resume their daily activities.

The university determined — based on the results — that the virus detected in the wastewater was likely the result of an individual resident who had previously tested positive.

“The current research suggests those recovered from COVID-19, while not infectious to others, may continue to shed the virus in waste for many days and even weeks.”

The university said that it is important to note that they will probably continue to detect COVID-19 in the wastewater and will continue to respond based on each individual situation.

To read the full statement from Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie look below:

“A short time ago, we received the results from the testing of residents of Ernie Davis Hall and the associated staff who work in that building—conducted in response to detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the building’s wastewater. I am happy to report that there is no evidence in the test results of new, positive cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff associated with Ernie Davis Hall.

As a result, we have informed all Ernie Davis Hall students that they are welcome to exit their precautionary quarantine and resume their daily activities.

Given these results, we have determined that the virus signal detected in wastewater is likely the result of an individual resident(s) previously infected by the SARS-CoV-2, no longer COVID-positive, but who may still be shedding inactive virus. The current research suggests those recovered from COVID-19, while not infectious to others, may continue to shed virus in waste for many days and even weeks.

I am grateful for the expeditious way our community, most especially our Ernie Davis Hall students, responded to this situation. I recognize the anxiety that comes with living in the time of a pandemic and appreciate how our students quickly returned to their residence hall to be tested, self-quarantined at our request and complied with direction provided by public health experts.

It is important to note that we will likely continue to detect traces of COVID-19 in our wastewater, and we will continue to respond based on the best science available and the counsel of our public health team. We will act out of an abundance of caution to always prioritize and safeguard the health and well-being of our campus and the Central New York community.

Have an enjoyable and safe Labor Day Weekend. Be vigilant, wear your mask, and be accountable to each other.”