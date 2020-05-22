Testing becoming more accessible plus a look at the active COVID-19 cases in Central New York

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As tests for COVID-19 become widely available, we are hearing more positive cases of the virus.

But that was expected as testing expanded, and is no longer limited to just individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 .

The chart below is a snapshot from Thursday of some of the counties in Central New York and the results of testing.

All the counties and categories are grouped together, but you can choose to look at one category at a time. If you click on a bar, it will give you the numbers for that column.

