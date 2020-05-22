Testing becoming more accessible plus a look at the active COVID-19 cases in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As tests for COVID-19 become widely available, we are hearing more positive cases of the virus.
But that was expected as testing expanded, and is no longer limited to just individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 .
The chart below is a snapshot from Thursday of some of the counties in Central New York and the results of testing.
All the counties and categories are grouped together, but you can choose to look at one category at a time. If you click on a bar, it will give you the numbers for that column.
