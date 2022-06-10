(WSYR-TV) — A Texas woman was caught on Thursday, June 9 with a .32 caliber loaded handgun at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport security checkpoint, according to a press release from Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The Syracuse Police were notified that the handgun was spotted on the checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor as the woman’s belongings were being screened. She told officials she was unaware that her father’s pistol was in her mother’s bag, after she drove her up from Texas and was returning home.

This case now marks the fifth gun that TSA officers have stopped at the Syracuse Airport this year alone. The last time TSA officers stopped more guns was in 2019.

Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York, spoke about the importance of starting with an empty bag when packing for a trip, to eliminate the possibility of having a prohibited or illegal item inside the bag. He says, “Thursday’s gun catch was the result of a good work on the part of our TSA officers. This individual now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.”

Civil penalties can cost up to thousands of dollars, depending on if the gun was loaded and if there was ammunition readily available. The complete list of civil penalties is posted here.

Guns can only be transported on a flight if they are:

Not loaded

Packed in a locked, hard-sided case and declared to the airline

During the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts

The airline reminded fliers that you can travel with a gun if it is properly declared, unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case. The TSA shares that the gun would travel with checked luggage in the belly of the plane.

TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight so compliance is guaranteed for any airline-specific requirements for transporting firearms.