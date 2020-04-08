ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We love to see how the community is keeping spirits up during this difficult time. Here’s a quick thank you from above!
Paula Terwilleger sent us this photo that thanks nurses and doctors for all they do.
