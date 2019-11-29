Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Thanking the first responders who are working on Thanksgiving

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 would like to thank the first responders working Thanksgiving, spending their holiday keeping Central New Yorkers safe.

  • Auburn Police Department
  • Cayuga County Dispatchers
  • Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office
  • Fayetteville/Manlius Fire Department & Police
  • Ithaca Fire Department
  • Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
  • Syracuse Police Department

We appreciate all that you do, and wish each of you a happy and healthy holiday season.

Interested in including your photo working on Thanksgiving in this slideshow? Please email the photo and the name of your department to YourStories@localsyr.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected