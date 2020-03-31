Thanks to donations from farmers, food banks helping to keep NY’ers fed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With a growing need, comes a growing response to help, especially when it comes to keeping New Yorkers fed. Last year, farmers gave more than seven million pounds of food to regional food banks across New York State, which is one of the highest totals in the country.

The goal is to help the estimated two million New Yorkers who are food insecure and now with the coronavirus pandemic, that number is going up.

“We are seeing a lot of new people who were not food insecure a couple weeks ago and they are now. Entire industries are laying off all their workers,” said Dan Egan, Executive Director of Feeding NYS. “We’ve seen at our different food banks, all over the state, statistics vary a little bit, but anywhere from 40 percent to 200 percent increase in the need for food and I suspect that’s going to get worse over the coming weeks.”

Every day, New York State’s 10 associated food banks have been getting deliveries, which are then distributed in 30- to 40-pound boxes to families as quickly as possible. People have been picking up the food in parking lots of schools and food banks in order to limit social interactions during this pandemic.