Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday store hours

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Thanksgiving Hours

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Closed

Burlington: Closed

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Finger Lakes Mall: Hours vary by store

Great Northern Mall: Hours vary store

Kohl’s: Open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving straight through midnight Friday

Runnings: Closed

Sangertown Square: Hours vary by store

Shops at Ithaca: Hours vary by store

Target: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

TJ Maxx and Marshalls: Closed

Walmart: Stores open normal hours, but Black Friday deals begin 6 p.m. Thursday

Waterloo Premium Outlets: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday Hours

Bass Pro Shops: Stores open at 5 a.m.

Best Buy: Stores open at 8 a.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Burlington: Stores open at 7 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Finger Lakes Mall: 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Great Northern Mall: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving straight through midnight Friday

Runnings: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sangertown Square: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shops at Ithaca: 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target: Stores open at 7 a.m.

TJ Maxx and Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: Stores open normal hours, but Black Friday deals begin 6 p.m. Thursday

Waterloo Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected