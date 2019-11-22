Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday store hours

SYRACUSE, NY – An Oneida County woman was caught by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers with a .32 caliber handgun loaded with three bullets in her carry-on bag on Wednesday at Syracuse-Hancock International Airport. This marks the third handgun caught by TSA officers at the airport within the past three weeks and the fifth so far this year.

The TSA officer who spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, contacted the Syracuse Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman, a resident of Rome, New York, for questioning. No charges were levied by the Syracuse Police since she was in possession of a valid New York State pistol permit.