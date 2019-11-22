Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday store hours

Thanksgiving Hours
Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Best Buy: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
BJ’s Wholesale Club: Closed
Burlington: Closed
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Finger Lakes Mall: Hours vary by store
Great Northern Mall: Hours vary store
Kohl’s: Open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving straight through midnight Friday
Runnings: Closed
Sangertown Square: Hours vary by store
Shops at Ithaca: Hours vary by store
Target: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Walmart: Stores open normal hours, but Black Friday deals begin 6 p.m. Thursday
Waterloo Premium Outlets: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday Hours
Bass Pro Shops: Stores open at 5 a.m.
Best Buy: Stores open at 8 a.m.
BJ’s Wholesale Club: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Burlington: Stores open at 7 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Finger Lakes Mall: 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Great Northern Mall: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kohl’s: Open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving straight through midnight Friday
Runnings: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sangertown Square: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Shops at Ithaca: 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Target: Stores open at 7 a.m.
TJ Maxx and Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart: Stores open normal hours, but Black Friday deals begin 6 p.m. Thursday
Waterloo Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
