Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trots around Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — We’re just a week away from Thanksgiving and besides eating and shopping, many Central New Yorkers will be running. Here’s a list of Turkey Trots around the area.

Liverpool Turkey Trot

The Liverpool Turkey Trot will start at the Griffin Visitor Center at 106 Lake Dr. Liverpool, NY 13088. Registration and packet pickup is from 7:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. and the course will be plowed and salted the day of the race. All registrations include a long sleeve LTT shirt​ and one free adult beverage (Turkey Trot Wit) for registered adult runners.​ Quantities of t-shirts cannot be garnered after November 18. Course Map

Prices for the race are as follows:

$30 (5K) / $40(5 mile) for 14 & up

$5.00 Kids Run

$10.00 Dog Walk

$5.00 Home Town Good Deeds Hero Challenge

*Prices will increase on 5k race to $40 and 5 mile to $50 on November 22.

To sign up for the Liverpool Turkey Trot, visit their website here.

Cazenovia Preservation Foundation Turkey Trot 2021

The Cazenovia Preservation Foundation Turkey Trot will take place on thanksgiving morning on the Gorge Trail. The race starts at 9:30 a.m.

Registration:

Advance registration (recommended): $10/CPF Members; $15/Non-members

Day of registration (From 8:30 to 9:00 AM ONLY): $20

(Kids 12 and under run for free!)

5K and 1-mile out-and-back courses marked.

Parking is available at Burton Street School and costumes are encouraged. Light refreshments will be served after the race and non-perishable food donations will be accepted for CazCares.

Dogs and strollers are not permitted on the trail during the race and there are no bathrooms at the trailhead.

Baldwinsville Kiwanis Turkey Trot

The 53rd Annual Baldwinsville Kiwanis Turkey Trot 5k, 10k, and fun runs will start at CW Baker High School at 29 East Oneida St, Baldwinsville.

The half mile kids fun run begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 5k and 10k start at 9 a.m.

Registration is as follows:

Race Day Registration will begin at 7:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving

Registration after November 21 $35.00 for the 5K & $40 for the 10K

REGISTER ONLINE- Click HERE On-Line Registration closes at noon Sunday November 21, 2021 $25.00 for the 5K & $30 for the 10K and is non-refundable

5k Course Map 10k Course Map

For more information about the race, click here.

F-M Turkey Trot 2021

The F-M Turkey Trot will begin at 8199 East Seneca Turnpike in Manlius. The 12th annual trot is sponsored by the F-M All Sports Booster Club.

There will be a 4k, 8k, and 800m kids’ fun run on the F-M High School cross country trails starting at the high school track. The 800m run begins at 10:00 a.m., with the 8K and 4K beginning at 10:15 a.m.

Online registration closes on November 24 at 1 p.m.

Check-in and Race Day Registration will occur starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Snack Shack and ticket booth by the F-M High School stadium. Race day registration is $20.

Run 2 End Hunger

Run OR Walk a 5k or 2 mile course. Registration is just $10 or $25 per family (3 or more) and 100% of all the proceeds will benefit local nonprofit food pantries.

Registration for this family-friendly run/walk will take place in-person on Thanksgiving Day at the Utica Recreation Center, located at 220 Memorial Parkway, starting at 8 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. Participants can also register online to save time and to avoid any crowds that morning.

Course Map

This year there will be a VirtuReal option where runners and walkers will have opportunity to complete the 5K Run or 2 Mile Walk at their own leisure. Participants for VirtaReal option must register online.

Ithaca Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

FLRC’s Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot is a prediction run where you attempt to guess your time for the roughly 5.5 mile course. The route is half paved roads and half trails and grass; shortcuts ARE allowed. Those who come the closest to their predicted times will win delicious pies.

Because the race is a prediction run no watches or timing devices will be allowed.

Cash donations to Loaves and Fishes of Tompkins County will be accepted— the suggested donation is $10 per person.

Racers are asked to meet at the Ithaca High School cafeteria between 8 and 8:30 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start.

There is no pre-registration for the event. Post-race bagels, croissants, apples, and cider will be provided.

For more information about the run, click here.

Course Map

Cortland YMCA/BorgWarner Turkey Trot 5k

The race will begin at 22 Tompkins Street in Cortland at 9 a.m. Packet pickup starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 8:45 a.m. Day of registration will be available from 7:30-8:15 AM.

Race shirts and bibs can be picked up the day before the race, Wednesday, November 24th from 4-6 p.m. at the Cortland YMCA or the morning of the race (between 8:00 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.).

Masks are strongly encouraged while participants are not running.

Anyone who registered for last year’s race will be automatically re-registered for this year’s race free of cost.

To register in advance, click here.