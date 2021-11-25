Thanksgiving dinner returns this year at Clear Path For Veterans, after being canceled last year due to pandemic

Chittenango, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a year where dinners were cancelled and family forced apart, Clear Path For Veterans brought back their annual Thanksgiving dinner this year.

A turkey dinner on Thanksgiving can go a long way. Over a hundred veterans, active duty military members and their families celebrated the holiday under one roof this year, after not being able to in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year with the COVID-19 Task Force that we established here at Clear Path we still did our best to meet the need of the veterans and families in our community by setting up to-go boxes here at Clear Path and then delivering them to the veterans,” says Ryan Woodruff, K-9 Program Director at Clear Path For Veterans.

Clear Path is delivering those dinners again this year, while also keeping their dining room open to vets and their families. For that they are very thankful.

“I’m very thankful. I’m glad this is here. The people that organize this do a wonderful job,” says Jack Warren, a veteran.

Michael Annal, a veteran for the Navy Seal says, “I think it’s pretty amazing. They got some really nice people here.”

While Air Force veteran, Ron Delosh says, “This is a good place. They do a good job preparing the food and everything.”

Veterans getting the chance to express their gratitude and share what they are also thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“Family. My dad, my sister,” says Robert Vogt, Air Force veteran.

“I am thankful for everything. My mom, my dad, the country, everything like what I am today because of everything, everybody,” says Nalat Sornkhmpan, active duty member.

Clear Path is hoping veterans not only enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal, but want them to know they are always welcomed back.