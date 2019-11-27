‘Thanksgiving Eve’ proves popular for partying in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Wednesday night, “Thanksgiving Eve,” is one the busiest nights of the year in downtown Syracuse.

According to the Syracuse-based-company BeerBoard, Syracuse saw a increase of drink sales of 83.1 percent in 2018 on “Thanksgiving Eve”, while region neighbor Rochester was a close second at +80.4 percent. Chicago checked in at +51%, while Atlanta was at 20.7 percent.

You can read the full report here.

Syracuse Police have put extra officers on duty in anticipation of a lot of people pouring into downtown.

“We will have traffic units that are going to be out. Just to make sure everyone is following the vehicle and traffic laws and really trying to cut down on the drinking and driving,” said Sgt. Matthew Malinowski, Syracuse Police Department. “And then we will have an Armory Square detail with several officers and a couple supervisors just keeping an eye on everybody in the downtown Armory Square bar district.”

Syracuse Police will also be cracking down on DWI with checkpoints in the city.