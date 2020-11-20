Thanksgiving food giveaway to take place at Living Word Church Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Table Community Food Pantry is making sure families don’t go hungry this Thanksgiving, as they’re prepared to give away free meals on Saturday, November 21.
The food giveaway runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Living Word Church on Old Court Street Road in Syracuse.
Everyone in attendance will receive a free Thanksgiving meal with all of the fixings, as well as an additional bag of food.
The Table Community Food Pantry is going drive-thru style amid the pandemic. Everyone is welcome and you don’t need to pre-register for the event.
The food pantry partnered with a number of community groups to make the event happen.
