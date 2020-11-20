Thanksgiving food giveaway to take place at Living Word Church Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Table Community Food Pantry is making sure families don’t go hungry this Thanksgiving, as they’re prepared to give away free meals on Saturday, November 21.

The food giveaway runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Living Word Church on Old Court Street Road in Syracuse.

Everyone in attendance will receive a free Thanksgiving meal with all of the fixings, as well as an additional bag of food.

The Table Community Food Pantry is going drive-thru style amid the pandemic. Everyone is welcome and you don’t need to pre-register for the event. 

The food pantry partnered with a number of community groups to make the event happen. 

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected