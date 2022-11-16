SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you plan on traveling for the holidays and want to bring a “taste of home” to your Thanksgiving dinner, it’s important to know what can go through the TSA checkpoint and what needs to go into checked luggage.

TSA says that while most food items can be in a carry-on bag and taken through TSA, there are some food items that need to be taken in checked luggage.

If the food is a solid item, it can go through a checkpoint, but if a food item can spill, spread, spray or is larger than 3.4 ounces, it will need to go into a checked bag.

It is best to put food items in an easily accessible location in your carry-on because oftentimes they will need additional screening.

TSA also encourages people to properly store their food when traveling to ensure it doesn’t go bad. Ice packs are allowed; however, they must be fully frozen and not melted when they go through security screening.

Below are common food items that are allowed through the TSA checkpoint in a carry-on and ones that will need to go in a checked bag:

Thanksgiving foods that can go through a TSA checkpoint:

Baked goods such as homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweets

Meats such as turkey, chicken, ham, steak, frozen cooked, or uncooked

Stuffing, cooked or uncooked in a box or bag

Casseroles such as traditional green beans and onion straws or even something more unique

Mac and cheese cooked in a pan or with the ingredients to cook at your destination

Fresh vegetables like potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, or greens

Fresh fruit like apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi

Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that need to be packed in checked luggage:

Cranberry sauce homemade or canned

Gravy homemade or in a jar/can

Wine, champagne, sparkling apple cider

Canned fruit or vegetables

Preserves, jams, and jellies

Maple syrup

If you have a food item that you want to bring but are unsure about, you can visit the TSA website here and go under the “What can I bring?” section on their page.