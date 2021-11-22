Thanksgiving prices at the store aren’t stopping shoppers

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Whether you’re shopping for the whole meal or just a few last-minute items, many have noticed the price tags at the grocery store are much higher this year.

Supply chain issues caused by the pandemic have created those high prices on many Thanksgiving staples, but the good news is there isn’t a shortage of turkeys.

According to the American Farm Bureau, a Thanksgiving feast for 10 people will cost $53.31, that’s a 14% increase from last year.

For Wegmans shopper, Fran Rice, the higher prices were well worth it.

“I’ll be cooking at my home and having my vaccinated family over,” Rice said.

After not being able to gather last year for Thanksgiving, Rice is extra excited to have her three children, two sons-in-laws and three grandchildren come over for a Thanksgiving feast.

That excitement was also felt by Wegmans shopper, Donna Kingdeski who got choked up talking about being back together with her family this year.

“I miss it cause we’re all family, big family a lot of us aren’t here anymore so that’s why,” Kingdeski said.

Celebrating the season of giving with the greatest gift of all, family.