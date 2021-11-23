Thanksgiving takeout meals selling out fast at some CNY restaurants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is typically a slow day for dining out, but restaurants across Central New York are dishing out takeaways. They are Thanksgiving pre-orders, made easy if you don’t feel like sweating over a bird in the oven and mashed potatoes on the stove.

“We’re doing a pre-heat with heating instructions on Wednesday or you can pick up hot and ready to go on Thursday up until 5 o’clock,” says Brian Lang, co-owner of Bella Domani in North Syracuse.

The Thanksgiving takeout meals are just like your mother’s cooking, maybe even better!

“We have the fresh turkey, the stuffing or dressing, however you say it. Mash Potatoes, gravy, corn, squash. We offer pie and we also do a relish plate to make it more like you made it at home,” says Lang.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bella Domani decided to stop their Thanksgiving buffet and instead offer takeout meals. Bella Domani gave it a try for the first time last Thanksgiving, and because of the great turnout they decided to run with it again, this year.

“The prices are good, COVID is still an issue for a lot of people and the help is kind of an issue too. But a lot of people feel more comfortable at home,” says Lang.

So comfortable, that they’ve already sold nearly 500 takeout meals, and had to stop taking orders.

Lang added, “We sold out yesterday afternoon right around noon.”

Another restaurant that’s feeling the holiday rush, is Limp Lizard in Syracuse.

“The phone has been ringing all day, we haven’t turned anybody away yet,” says Nick Ford, general manager at Limp Lizard.

This is also Limp Lizard’s second year in a row offering turkey takeout.

“The turnout has been great. We got a couple hundred for cold tomorrow and Wednesday, and then 350 on Thanksgiving morning,” says Ford.

If you are looking to try something different this Thanksgiving, instead of a roasted bird, then Limp Lizard has got you covered. They are offering a smoked turkey instead, with your choice of three sides.

