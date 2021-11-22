Thanksgiving travel back to 2019 numbers at Hancock International Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s beginning to look a lot like 2019, at least when it comes flying from Syracuse for Thanksgiving.

“This week we will have over 32,000 departing seats out of this airport,” said Jason Terreri the Executive Director for Syracuse Regional Airport Authority. “With that means we are going to have crowds.”

Terreri said part of that is because business travel has returned to the region and there’s more leisure flying happening. Hancock International Airport also has more options.

“We’ve added right after the pandemic not only new airlines, but also new routes. So, obviously Southwest is our newest airline, but we’ve added new cities – the Dallas-Fort Worth flight has been added in. We added the Denver flight. We had Miami added by two airlines,” Terreri explained.

You’ll see more people at the airport but especially during three peak times:

Early morning between 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m,

Mid-morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Afternoon/evening from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“Get to the airport early about two hours early,” Terreri suggested. “That’s going to allow you enough time to find parking, to get through the check point, to use our concessions and deal with any of those little things that pop up when people travel. So two hours ahead of time.”

To help fuel you for your journey, all concessions will be open.

“Especially the morning push everything will be open,” Terreri added, “A hundred percent concessions open at this airport as well as the staffing at the airport and all the airport authority staff as well.”

Terreri encourages passengers to check the TSA website to make sure they know what they can and cannot bring.

The airport expects travel for next month to be busier than it was in 2019.