SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November 23 is a busy travel day for the road and the sky, with many people heading to their Thanksgiving Day gathering.

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport seeing a holiday surge in travel, especially this year.

The day before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest days for holiday travel. Thousands of people flying out of Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport, with about 50 flights departing.

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority says these past few days were busier than normal, with this year being just one percent shy of people getting on planes compared to 2019, which was a record breaking year for passenger traffic in 30 years.

While many people are flying either back home, or to a Thanksgiving dinner gathering, one Cicero couple is doing the opposite.

Instead they’re spending their Thanksgiving in Detroit, to watch their favorite football team… the Buffalo Bills.

“Something different. You know give my wife a break from cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the family and the opportunity was just right. Our first year going away its on our bucket list. So Go Bills, here we go,” said Joe and Elaine Perkowski of Cicero.

If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving holiday, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority has some tips for travelers.

“Not only getting here of course two hours early especially during those busy times but make sure you’re checking out our social media channels, we’re tweeting out three times a day and putting it on Facebook as well,” said Matt Szwejbka, Marketing & Communications Specialist for Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority expects Sunday to be the busiest return travel day with many people making their way back home.