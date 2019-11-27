Thanksgiving travel Timecast

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) While the weather is causing headaches nationwide, we’re dealing with some rain and increasing wind.

Overall, while travelers will deal with rain and gusty winds, with temperatures in the 50s and even low 60s Wednesday afternoon, there is no threat of icy travel.

Here is the Timecast showing the rain showers affecting Central New York Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are still forecast to be in the 40s at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

For the latest traffic conditions in New York State, click here.