SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After a little more sinter weather Saturday it looks like a bit of a warm up for Sunday. Here are the latest details.

Snow winds down quickly this evening

Widespread snow that has been over us Saturday moves out quickly this evening. Before that happens there could be up to another inch of accumulation.

We’ll settle into a mainly cloudy and seasonable night after that with temperatures dropping into the upper teens.

A bit of a warm up to end the weekend

Milder air makes a return to Central New York Sunday as winds turn into the west-southwest. It is a bit of a double-edged sword, though. Those winds push us close to 40 degrees but with wind gusts past 20 mph that makes it feel like it’s in the upper 20s to near 30.

As even milder air tries to return Sunday there should be at least a few more snow showers possibly mixing with a little rain across the lower elevations. These showers are most numerous north of Syracuse but a few end up drifting south into the Syracuse area in the afternoon.

Given the temperatures above freezing, we doubt there would be any accumulation of snow over lower elevations. In the hills south of Syracuse, however, there could be a fresh coating to an inch. Over the Tug Hill there could be an inch or two in spots.

A stormy end to February???

To start the new week all eyes will turn to another stronger storm that looks to move into CNY early next week. The big question about this storm is exactly how it impacts the region late Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

The latest data suggests any precipitation hold off until sunset or a bit later Monday and would be mainly snow to start.

Overnight Monday could feature a mix of precipitation types and that impacts how much snow falls.

Right now, the greatest accumulation of snow (4 inches or more) looks to be over higher elevations and areas just east of Syracuse.

Stay tuned for more details.