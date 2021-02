SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Vera House’s 27th annual White Ribbon Campaign kicks off Monday.

The global movement is meant to raise awareness for domestic and sexual violence.

The event is led by men and encourages them to be brave enough to share their fear and pain so survivors can have a safe place to go.

This year’s event is virtual and those participating are being asked to wear a white ribbon or wristband.