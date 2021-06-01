The Air National Guard to host a career day this Saturday, June 5th

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Air National Guard will host a career day event at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base this Saturday from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

This event, hosted by the 174th Attack Wing Recruiting office, is open to the public and will showcase multiple employment areas. The 174th recruiting team will be on site to answer any questions and provide the opportunity to “Join the Team.”

People who would like to participate must RSVP by June 2 by calling the recruiting office at 315-233-2159 or email erik.anderson.19@us.af.mil.

Refreshments will be available. Visitors must wear a facemask and practice social distancing while engaging with others at the event.