The American Dream: Twins graduate from nursing program after achieving U.S. citizenship

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After moving to the United States from Jamaica in 2015, then becoming U.S. citizens side-by-side, a pair of twins have completed another big milestone together.

Tia and Tamara McCubbin, both 22, graduated from the OCM Boces LPN Program together on Thursday, both becoming licensed practical nurses.

When speaking of this momentous achievement, the twins say they couldn’t have done it without each other.

“She’s always pushing me to do stuff and if she doesn’t push me it’ll take me a long time to do it and eventually time is going to go by,” Tia said.

And the journey certainly wasn’t easy. With the pressures and challenges of becoming U.S. citizens just a month before graduating from an exceptionally difficult program, this accomplishment is more than meets the eye.

“So on top of studying for their final exams, they were studying for their citizenship exam, which is a pretty big exam and they did fantastically. I don’t know if I could do that. Studying for nursing is hard enough as it is and on top of it throwing your citizenship exam on top of it that’s quite the exceptional feat,” said Susan Squadrito, a Theory teacher at the LPN program.

Even with these challenges, the McCubbin twins know that the most important key to success is a healthy familial support system.

“I think that’s another important thing to have in this country is family, because like going to school and just having someone to be that support system is really important,” Tamara said.