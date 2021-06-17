The Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show returns to Skaneateles this July

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 43rd Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show is returning to Skaneateles this July. The show will feature dozens of classic boats including the historic mail and dinner boat Pat II.

The show is hosted by the Fingerlakes Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and organizers are excited to be back in person after the show was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

Rides will be offered to the public on the Pat II, which has historically also been used as a tour boat. Mahogany runabouts from famous manufacturers as well as boat launches, sailboats, canoes, rowing craft and race boats are among those featured this year, and many have been restored to their original beauty.

The show runs from July 23-25, at Clift Park in Skaneateles from 3 p.m. to dusk on that Friday, 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25. There will be judging of the boats based on 35 categories on Saturday morning.

There will also be an opportunity for the public to vote for the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Doug’s Fish Fry.