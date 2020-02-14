Closings
‘The Bachelor Live On Stage’ Contest Winner

Local News
Happy Valentine’s Day! Viewers were asked to send in their love stories for a chance to win VIP tickets to ‘The Bachelor Live On Stage’ and an opportunity to meet hosts Ben and Becca.

Congratulations to our winner Michelle from Waterloo!

‘The Bachelor Live On Stage’ is coming to Syracuse in April bringing all the drama, gossip and romance of the most successful reality tv romance series in history to town for one night only.

A hometown bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love. You’ll see all your favorite show moments from the first impression rose to the group date challenges and coveted one-on-ones – to the final rose ceremony.

‘The Bachelor Live On Stage’ is Wednesday, April 1st at 7:30pm at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds theater. Tickets are available now at oncenter.org or by calling 315-435-2121.

