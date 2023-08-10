SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwin Fund, a fund dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, has announced after 33 years of participating at the New York State Fair they will be withdrawing from the event.

The announcement comes after the organization was prompted by changes that raised concerns about their ability to continue its mission serving the community at the NYS Fair.

After careful consideration and deliberation, The Baldwin Fund says its commitment to serving the community remains unwavering but they can no longer align themselves with the Fair.

“While our commitment to serving our community remains unwavering, we have reached a point where we can no longer align ourselves with the changes being made by the leaders at the New York State Fair,” said Elizabeth Baldwin, Executive Director of The Baldwin Fund. “Our voice, along with those of fellow vendors and organizations, is vital to the heart of the NYS Fair, and it is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge our voices have not been heard and participation has caused too many distractions to our core focus.”

The Baldwin Fund, since its inception, has been dedicated to supporting those battling with breast cancer, and standing with families of those who have lost loved ones. Over the years, thousands of volunteers have helped contribute to the organization’s cause, understand its mission and share their stories.

According to The Baldwin Fund, the decision to withdraw was not made lightly. After a recent meeting, the turning point for the organization’s determination was served and, “the time had come to take a stand for the organization’s core values and the individuals who have dedicated their efforts to its mission,” stated The Baldwin Fund.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all those who have generously shared their time, talents, and stories with us over the years,” said Elizabeth Baldwin. “Your support has been instrumental in our journey, and we are eternally grateful. The Baldwin Fund will persist in its mission, focusing on finding a cure for breast cancer.”

The organization promises to maintain its commitment to raising critical funding for breast

cancer treatment and a cure and through taking this step, they believe they can continue to better serve the community.