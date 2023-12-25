SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re stories that don’t often make the headlines. They just make our day. Good deeds. Great gestures. Lots of fun and good cheer. Tim Fox looks back at some of our favorite stories from “Tell Me Something Good,” NewsChannel 9’s weekly look at all Central New York has to offer.
Among the stories featured in the special which you can watch in the player above:
- The special meaning of a Friday the 13th full moon
- Fixing headstones at Oakwood Cemetery
- Graffiti letters
- A reunion at St. Lucy’s Church
- A well-known vendor at sporting events
- The demolition of the former home of NewsChannel 9 at the Fair
- A man who has built a collection of milk trucks
- Teaching kids to build musical instruments from found materials
- The story of a man who found a very special ring
More Tell Me Something Good stories
More Tell Me Something Good stories
- The best of Tell Me Something Good
- Tell Me Something Good: Raising hunger awareness
- Countrified convenience in Fabius
- Tell Me Something Good: Heart of a champion
- Tell Me Something Good: Celebrating our Veterans
- Tell Me Something Good: From athlete to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
- Tell Me Something Good: Dale Drypolcher
- Tell Me Something Good: Annual bike giveaway
- Tell Me Something Good: The story of Marty Glickman
- The legacy of Bo-Peep Preschool: Teaching kids how to lose their ‘sheepishness’ and have fun
- ‘Jeff Dunham is no dummy’: How the ventriloquist got his start
- ‘Love, or else why would I do it:’ 93-year-old Solvay man sends ‘graffiti letters’ for 43 years
- Tell Me Something Good: Mean Girls
- Tell Me Something Good: Mary Fahl
- Tell Me Something Good: Milk trucks