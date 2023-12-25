SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re stories that don’t often make the headlines. They just make our day. Good deeds. Great gestures. Lots of fun and good cheer. Tim Fox looks back at some of our favorite stories from “Tell Me Something Good,” NewsChannel 9’s weekly look at all Central New York has to offer.

Among the stories featured in the special which you can watch in the player above:

The special meaning of a Friday the 13th full moon

Fixing headstones at Oakwood Cemetery

Graffiti letters

A reunion at St. Lucy’s Church

A well-known vendor at sporting events

The demolition of the former home of NewsChannel 9 at the Fair

A man who has built a collection of milk trucks

Teaching kids to build musical instruments from found materials

The story of a man who found a very special ring

More Tell Me Something Good stories