The Biden Administration plans to get more at-home tests to you, at no cost

(WSYR-TV) — Whether you have tried your local drug store or waited in a distribution line in your town, you know at-home COVID-19 tests have been hard to come by.

President Joe Biden has a plan to get more to you for free.

“We’re on track, we’re on track to roll out a website next week where you can order free tests shipped to your home. And in addition to the 500 million – half a billion tests that are in the process of being acquired to ship to you, homes for free. Today, I’m directing my team to procure an additional half a billion – an additional 500 million more tests to distribute for free. I mean a billion tests in total to meet future demand. And we’ll continue to work with the retailers – and online retailers to increase availability.” President Joe Biden

This week the Biden Administration announced, beginning Saturday, January 15th, if you get an FDA-approved over-the-counter COVID-19 test, it will either be free of charge, or you’ll be able to get reimbursed through your health insurance. Be sure to keep your receipt if you have to submit a claim.

Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover eight free over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month.

The Biden Administration also incentivizes insurers to allow people to get tests directly at preferred pharmacies and retailers.

If you purchase a test out of that network, they are still required to reimburse tests at a rate of up to $12 per individual test.

If you have state Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), they are currently required to cover FDA-authorized at-home COVID-19 tests without cost-sharing.

If you need to be reimbursed, health plans are required prompt reimbursements. You can reach out to yours directly to find out more about the process and timeline.

