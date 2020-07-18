‘The Binge’ coming to Hulu on August 28

(WSYR-TV) — Remember when Vince Vaughn was in town back in October shooting his new movie “The Binge?” Well now there is a release date for the film!

Mark your calendars for Friday, August 28. This will be when the movie comes out on Hulu, according to the casting team.

Much of the film was shot right here in the Salt City.

It’s set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal and the only day anyone can participate in the “fun” is on Binge Day.