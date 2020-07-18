(WSYR-TV) — Remember when Vince Vaughn was in town back in October shooting his new movie “The Binge?” Well now there is a release date for the film!
Mark your calendars for Friday, August 28. This will be when the movie comes out on Hulu, according to the casting team.
Much of the film was shot right here in the Salt City.
It’s set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal and the only day anyone can participate in the “fun” is on Binge Day.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ‘The Binge’ coming to Hulu on August 28
- Gorilla rock painting hailed as art, others say it’s vandalism
- Walton Street closes as expanded outdoor dining starts in Syracuse
- Food Truck Fridays returning to the Everson Plaza
- Skydiving team celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote with aerial display
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App