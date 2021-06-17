Syracuse Black Artist Collective to host ‘On The Reel Film Fest’ to celebrate Juneteenth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Black Artist Collective (BAC) will host an “On The Reel Film Fest” and pop-up market on Saturday, June 19. The event will go from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Syracuse Inner Harbor. 

The “On The Reel Film Fest” will feature an outdoor screening of The Wiz, and a performance by local artists KJ and Lolo. There will be food trucks and over 20 local Black-owned business vendors and a family arts activity tent sponsored by the Community Folk Art Center.

This event is free and open to the community.

