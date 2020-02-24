The Black Keys bringing ‘Let’s Rock’ tour to CNY

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another concert has been announced at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.
The Black Keys will bring their Let’s Rock tour to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater on Saturday, August 15 at 7 p.m. Special guests on the tour include Gary Clark Jr. and Yola.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $29.50 to $199.50.
