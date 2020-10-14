The ‘Can Man’ hosts birthday blood drive in DeWitt Thursday

DEWITT, NY (WSYR-TV) — Every year Laurence Segal, also known as the “Can Man”, wants one thing for his birthday — the chance to help save a life! 

He’s known for being the “Can Man,” collecting discarded cans and bottles to raise money for cancer charities, and Thursday, Segal’s hosting his annual birthday blood drive.

Segal is partnering with the Red Cross, and they’re looking to fill a dire need for those with cancer and now, COVID-19. 

The blood drive is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Community Church. 

You can donate blood by scheduling an appointment here. Use the code DEWITCC.

