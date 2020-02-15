The ‘Can Man’ partners with OCMS to host blood drive for cancer patients

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the American Red Cross, cancer patients need more blood compared to patients fighting any other disease. Because of the high demand and low supply, the American Red Cross has teamed up with the American Cancer Society to help encourage people throughout the country to give blood.

Central New Yorkers will have their chance to donate to the cause on Thursday, February 20 from noon until 6 p.m. at Drumlins Country Club. Laurence Segal, also known as the “Can Man”, has partnered with the Onondaga County Medical Society to host a blood drive at Drumlins.

People who donate blood at the drive will receive a free American Red Cross T-shirt, and according to the “Bottles for a Cure” Facebook page, donors will also receive a $10 gift certificate to Ruston’s Diner in Jamesville, NY.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Drumlins pop-up blood drive, but it is recommended that you sign up beforehand. To schedule an appointment, click here and type “Drumlins” into the search box in the top right corner of the page, or you can call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Many cancer patients need blood on a regular basis after chemotherapy treatments, and one donation can save up to three lives.

More from NewsChannel 9: