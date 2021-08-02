The Canine Carnival is back this fall to support local animal shelters

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 11th annual Canine Carnival is on this year. It’s returning to Jamesville Beach Park in September.

The event features hundreds of animals up for adoption including dogs, cats and even horses. Tickets are $5 each, and all proceeds will go to help local animal rescues. Over the past decade, more than $300,000 has been raised to help local animal shelters through these events.

There will be interactive shows as well as the celebrity adoptable dog walk and photo station. The Canine Carnival will be held at Jamesville Beach Park on September 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3992 Apulia Road, in Jamesville, NY.