SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We have more of a March feel to our weather instead of late April. Be prepared to take on a chilly and windy day. Oh yeah…. Some snow showers too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The air over Central New York is slowly drying out tonight, so we expect any lingering rain or snow showers to diminish after this evening.

However, clouds will be stubborn and should remain with us the rest of the night.

Despite the clouds and a steady breeze, it will still be a chill night with temperatures eventually making it into the low 30s around Syracuse with upper 20s in outlying areas.

THURSDAY:

By Thursday we do shake the clouds as drier air and high pressure builds in. Expected any early morning clouds to quickly give way to sunshine.

Unfortunately, there is going to be a pretty persistent stiff wind northwest wind with us that gust past 30 mph at times. Even though we think temperatures will make it into the upper 40s, it will feel like it is in the 30s through much of the afternoon.

END OF WEEK/WEEKEND:

Central New York is in a blocked pattern in the upper atmosphere for Friday into the weekend but luckily for us it happens as high pressure down at the ground builds south from Canada. This high controls our weather through at least Sunday so expect more sunshine and dry weather and a gradual warming trend. After Friday, the breeze should start to come down as well.