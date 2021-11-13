The City of Ithaca voted to decarbonize every single building, becomes first city in the country to do so

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Common Council for the City of Ithaca recently passed an initiative to decarbonize and electrify all of its 6,000 buildings by 2030. This ambitious effort to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and fight climate change is the first of its kind for any city across the country.

“Somebody has to go first, why not us?” luis aguirre-torres, director of sustainability, city of ithaca

The city has about eight years to achieve its goal of full decarbonization by 2030 set forth by the Green New Deal the city passed in 2019. Aguirre-Torres said implementing this program could get the city halfway there within the next three to four years.

But what does decarbonizing and electrifying even mean? Well, it starts with making sure a building isn’t leaky.

“I’m not talking about big holes, I’m talking about those little cracks, I’m talking about proper insulation in your house, so heat can stay in or the cool air can stay in,” Aguirre-Torres said.

The next step is replacing appliances inside the buildings that run off of natural gas or propane such as water heaters, gas stoves, and boilers with electric alternatives.

The city has partnered with BlocPower, a Brooklyn-based energy efficiency company to execute the nearly $600 million project. Aguirre-Torres said the city has budgeted $80 million for the program and the rest of the money will come for private investors and other subsidies.

The program aims to tackle 1,600 buildings within the first three years and then complete the remaining 4,400 buildings in phase two. Aguirre-Torres said the program will operate on a voluntary basis in the beginning, but believes it could eventually become mandatory. He added that they are working to make the program as affordable as possible for those that participate.

“What we are trying to do is to figure out how to fix this. We’re the first in the world, not in the country, we’re the first in the world because we believe we’ve figured it out and if we can prove that that is the case, this is something you can package and replicate everywhere else.” Luis Aguirre-Torres, Director of Sustainability, City of Ithaca

Aguirre-Torres acknowledged that this project is a massive undertaking going as far as to say that he’s terrified, but nonetheless, they’re hopeful and excited to get started.

You can watch the full interview with Luis Aguirre-Torres below: