SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is in the process of getting a new city flag that is completely redesigned to represent the people, history, culture, and community of Syracuse.

The City of Syracuse, along with Adapt CNY, a non-profit civic community organization in Syracuse, will form a Syracuse Flag Committee to engage residents and stakeholders in the new redesign initiative.

“A city flag is an opportunity for a community to express its identity,” said Syracuse Common Councilor At-Large Michael Greene. “Our current flag does not represent the City of Syracuse of today. This process is an exciting opportunity to show who we are as a city.”

Over the next month, Adapt CNY seeks nominations from individuals interested in serving on the Syracuse Flag Committee, the citizen-led group that will guide the flag redesign process throughout 2022.

Members will contribute their ideas, provide input, and more to help design the flag to illustrate what the City and its people represent.

All submissions will be reviewed by the Syracuse Common Council and the public for consideration.

“A flag is so much more than a piece of fabric. It is a symbol that represents the past, present, and future of a place as well as the character of the people who live there,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “I’m grateful to Adapt CNY and Councilor Greene for driving this initiative and ensuring that community involvement is an integral part of this process. By working together, we can adopt a flag that better represents our City to ourselves and the rest of the world.”

How do I get involved?

To learn more about becoming a stakeholder, joining the committee, and more click here.

When will the redesign take place?

Input deadlines, design times, and selection times can be found here.

For additional information on the redesign and to see an image of the current Syracuse City Flag, visit Syracuseflag.com.