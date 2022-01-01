The City of Syracuse will collect Christmas trees through January

Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) released the dates they will be picking up natural Christmas trees curbside following a quadrant pickup schedule during January.

Below is an image explaining when to leave your trees out depending on your location:

Residents can also drop off trees at the DPW yard waste site on Canal Street, located off Midler Avenue, Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Other options for residents include dropping off trees at the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) locations at Amboy or Jamesville Compost sites.

The Jamesville Compost Site is located at 4370 Route 91 in Jamesville, and the Amboy Compost Site is located at 6296 Airport Road in Camillus.

Both sites are open for free tree drop off during special hours from Jan. 3 – Jan. 14, 2022 (excluding weekends) Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. There are no weekend hours. Visit here for details.