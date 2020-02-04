Live Now
The Collins Block fire: Honoring the lives of fallen Syracuse firefighters 81 years later

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was the deadliest fire in Syracuse’s history.

81 years ago, the Collins Block fire claimed the lives of nine Syracuse firefighters.

Eight firefighters died the day of the fire, with one more firefighter succumbing shortly after.

Annually, there is a remembrance ceremony not only for those who were lost in the Collins Block fire, but for the other firefighters who were lost fighting Syracuse fires: 45 names in total.

Kathleen Bryce Niles, who grew up in Syracuse, wrote a book about the Collins Block fire, capturing the emotion of the event in a number of poems.

The monument at the center of Monday’s ceremony was built shortly after the tragedy and the ceremony has been going on for decades and will continue to years to come.

